× Man Accused of Raping 9-year-old Girl

SUNBURY, Pa. — Rape charges have been filed against a man from Northumberland County.

Jose Figueroa-Cante, 34, of Sunbury, is accused of abusing a 9-year-old girl over the past two years.

According to police, the victim said Figueroa-Cante “shook her like a doll” and threatened to hurt her mother if she said anything.

Figueroa-Cante was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault. He is locked up in the Northumberland County jail.