LCTA Bus Service Starts to Frances Slocum State Park

June 17, 2019

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Bus service starts soon to a state park in Luzerne County.

Starting Monday morning, buses will start summertime service to Frances Slocum State Park.

According to the Luzerne County Transportation Authority, three buses will run from downtown Wilkes-Barre to the state park Monday through Friday.

There will be two buses on Saturdays and none on Sundays and holidays.

The schedule starts Monday morning and continues through September.

The first bus leaves the Intermodal Transportation Center at 7:10 a.m. on Monday and is scheduled to arrive a little after 8 a.m.

There is a pool here at Frances Slocum, trails, a pool, and a lake for fishing and boating.

It's a popular spot in the summer months.

