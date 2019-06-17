In Your Neighborhood

Posted 7:36 am, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37AM, June 17, 2019

Flea Market and Vendor Fair

Get your wallet ready to do a little shopping, Saturday, June 22, in Monroe County. Our Lady Queen of Peace Church will hold a huge flea market and vendor fair in Brodheadsville. There will be 14 classrooms, church hall, 24 tents, 5 garages and a pavilion full of everything you can think of. Enjoy food, crafts, a silent auction and much more. The free event begins at 8 a.m. and is open to the public.

Flea Market and Bake Sale

Come out to Pike County, Saturday, June 22, and enjoy food, music and much more. The 4th Annual Flea Market and Bake Sale will be held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Milford at 9 a.m. You’ll find many household items, large and small, at bargain prices. Proceeds benefit the church’s Community Care Ministry. Hot dogs and drinks are available, and proceeds for that benefit the Youth Group Ministry.

Shakespeare in the Park

“Good Things are Happening” in Wyoming County, Saturday, June 22. If you like theater and are interested in the cultural scene, check out Shakespeare in the Park in Tunkhannock. Gamut Theater Group presents Julius Caesar at Riverside Park on River Road. The play starts at 7 p.m. and is followed by a talk-back session with the actors. The event is free, but you should bring your own blanket or chair to the performance.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.