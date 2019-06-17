× In Your Neighborhood

Flea Market and Vendor Fair

Get your wallet ready to do a little shopping, Saturday, June 22, in Monroe County. Our Lady Queen of Peace Church will hold a huge flea market and vendor fair in Brodheadsville. There will be 14 classrooms, church hall, 24 tents, 5 garages and a pavilion full of everything you can think of. Enjoy food, crafts, a silent auction and much more. The free event begins at 8 a.m. and is open to the public.

Flea Market and Bake Sale

Come out to Pike County, Saturday, June 22, and enjoy food, music and much more. The 4th Annual Flea Market and Bake Sale will be held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Milford at 9 a.m. You’ll find many household items, large and small, at bargain prices. Proceeds benefit the church’s Community Care Ministry. Hot dogs and drinks are available, and proceeds for that benefit the Youth Group Ministry.

Shakespeare in the Park

“Good Things are Happening” in Wyoming County, Saturday, June 22. If you like theater and are interested in the cultural scene, check out Shakespeare in the Park in Tunkhannock. Gamut Theater Group presents Julius Caesar at Riverside Park on River Road. The play starts at 7 p.m. and is followed by a talk-back session with the actors. The event is free, but you should bring your own blanket or chair to the performance.