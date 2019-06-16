V.A. Center Celebrates Dads Who Served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A special Father's Day event was held in Luzerne County on Sunday.

The VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre celebrated all the dads who served our country.

Veterans celebrated with their families and enjoyed some good food.

One vet tells Newswatch 16 that he appreciates all the things the V.A. does for him.

"This is a wonderful place to heal and get better or to be with friends with the same condition and we're treated very well here," said Jack Oliver, a veteran from Drums.

There was also a DJ and other entertainment at the Father's Day celebration in Luzerne County.