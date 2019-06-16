Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A group of volunteers spent their Sunday cleaning up the theatre they call home in Scranton.

Volunteers got rid of old props and costumes at the Diva Theatre along West Market Street.

The backstage and dressing room also got a sprucing up.

Volunteers say its the least they could do for their favorite spot.

“Ninety-five percent of it will get reused, stored somewhere. Some stuff that’s not used will get tossed out or donated,” said Celine Carlier, volunteer.

Food and drinks were also provided to anyone who helped the cleaning project today in Lackawanna County.