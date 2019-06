Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- We're a few days from the official start of summer but folks in Schuylkill County were celebrating anyway.

Sunday was Summerfest in Tamaqua.

The street fair features music, food, crafts and a car show.

Historic tours and reenactments that feature important parts of the borough's history were also available for the public.

The Tamaqua Historical Society hosted the event here in Schuylkill County.