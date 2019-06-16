Junior Trooper Josh’s Journey Home

Posted 10:46 pm, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53PM, June 16, 2019

NEW MILFORD, Pa. -- Newswatch 16 caught the tale end of a police escort that crossed the state of Pennsylvania Sunday.

The final destination: Josh Bourassa's home in New Milford.

Newswatch 16 was there as family, friends, and state troopers from the Gibson barracks welcomed Josh home after a long stay at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

"We`re happy to be home, you know just a couple weeks ago, we didn`t think he would be able to come home, so to have everybody do this for him is just, really just overwhelming," said Rebecca Bourassa, Josh's mom.

Josh was born with Krabbes Leukodystrophy, a disease that damages his nervous system.

We first met josh back in February, when state troopers named him and honorary junior trooper.

His mom says you'll find no bigger fan of the state police and it seems the feeling is mutual.

"Happy Father`s Day everybody, and thank you for doing this," said Josh's mom.

Troopers here in our area worked with Pittsburgh Police to coordinate a police escort all the way home from Western Pennsylvania upon completion of his medical treatment.

"If I could hug them all and explain to them how it made me feel as a mom I would do it, it`s a joy, I`m filled with joy right now," said Josh's mom.

A welcome home gesture only fitting for one of their own.

"He`s a pretty popular guy and I think God has big plans for him, Josh has touched the hearts of everybody in this community," added Bourassa.

