Fatal Motorcycle Crash Caused by Deer

NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming County Saturday night.

The crash occurred on SR 292 just off the east side of Village Road just after 9:30 p.m.

A deer crossed the roadway in front of the motorcyclist and their passenger causing the vehicle to strike the guide rail.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

They were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

The passenger of the bike is still receiving treatment in the hospital from the crash in Wyoming County.