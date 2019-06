Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nature lovers got a peak at some of Pennsylvania's most beautiful butterflies in Wyoming County.

The butterfly house at Creekside gardens near Tunkhannock is now open for the season.

There are live eggs, caterpillars, and hundreds of adult butterflies to check out.

Make sure to join Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey Tuesday morning as he gets a behind the scenes look at the butterfly house in Wyoming County.