SCRANTON, Pa. -- It might have been a bit of a dreary Father's Day but that didn't stop people from coming out to an annual car show in Scranton.

Sunday was the 25th annual Father's Day Car Show at Nay Aug Park.

Dads lined up to see their favorite hot rods.

The show featured more than 600 cars.

People say despite the rainy weather it was great to get out and check out the different vehicles.

"Great place to be. Check out all old cars and meet all the older people that built them and stuff", said Joe Adams, Hanover Township.

There was also food, music and prizes at the Father's Day car show in Lackawanna County.