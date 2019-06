Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. – People were raising money with a walk around the ballpark in Lackawanna County.

Walkers took to PNC Field in Moosic on Saturday for the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community.

The event was done in conjunction with other walks across the country with the goal of raising more than $1 million for nonprofits.

WNEP-TV is a sponsor of the walk, and Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman emceed the event.