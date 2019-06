Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Police in Wilkes-Barre have charged a teen following late-night gunfire in the city.

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy opened fire near Lehigh Street just before midnight Friday. No one was hit.

The teen was found nearby, and police say the gun was stolen.

The teen was charged as a juvenile with carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property, both felony charges.