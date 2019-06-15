Ribbon Cutting Marks Grand Opening of Ocean State Job Lot in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's first Ocean State Job Lot is now officially open in Wilkes-Barre.

The ribbon was cut at the discount retailer on Kidder Street on Saturday.

The store had a soft opening earlier this week.

Ocean State Job Lot got its start in Rhode Island. There are now more than 130 stores around the country including the newest one here in Luzerne County.

A second store was supposed to open in Dickson City, but the company tells Newswatch 16 those plans are now on hold.