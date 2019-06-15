Ribbon Cutting Marks Grand Opening of Ocean State Job Lot in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:23 pm, June 15, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's first Ocean State Job Lot is now officially open in Wilkes-Barre.

The ribbon was cut at the discount retailer on Kidder Street on Saturday.

The store had a soft opening earlier this week.

Ocean State Job Lot got its start in Rhode Island. There are now more than 130 stores around the country including the newest one here in Luzerne County.

A second store was supposed to open in Dickson City, but the company tells Newswatch 16 those plans are now on hold.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.