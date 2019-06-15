Making Rum with Lang Beverage Company

We visit what may be Pennsylvania's tiniest distillery.  Lang Beverage Company in Nanticoke makes a variety of vodka's and their award-winning rum.  We drop in on the owners as they are distilling rum.  Their passion and knowledge of the distilling process is inspiring.

