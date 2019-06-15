We visit what may be Pennsylvania's tiniest distillery. Lang Beverage Company in Nanticoke makes a variety of vodka's and their award-winning rum. We drop in on the owners as they are distilling rum. Their passion and knowledge of the distilling process is inspiring.
Making Rum with Lang Beverage Company
