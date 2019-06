× Death Investigation in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered overnight in Scranton.

Police say the body of a 56-year-old man was found in an apartment along the 400 block of Cedar Avenue.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 they were called to the apartment just before 4 a.m. Saturday. They found the man dead in a bathroom.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.