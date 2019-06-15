× Armed Robber Still at Large in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early-morning armed robbery had police searching in the air and on foot for the robber.

Police can be seen on video leaving the woods near Route 315 in Plains Township on Saturday. They found a ski mask and a sweater that were taken in as evidence.

Officers from Plains Township wouldn’t confirm where the robbery occurred but did confirm a male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a white tee shirt and black pants, was still at large.

State troopers along with Wilkes-Barre city and township police all assisted in the search but have not been successful in locating the robber.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Plains Township police. The man is believed to be still armed and officers you should not approach him.