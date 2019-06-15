Armed Robber Still at Large in Luzerne County

Posted 5:15 pm, June 15, 2019, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early-morning armed robbery had police searching in the air and on foot for the robber.

Police can be seen on video leaving the woods near Route 315 in Plains Township on Saturday. They found a ski mask and a sweater that were taken in as evidence.

Officers from Plains Township wouldn’t confirm where the robbery occurred but did confirm a male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a white tee shirt and black pants, was still at large.

State troopers along with Wilkes-Barre city and township police all assisted in the search but have not been successful in locating the robber.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Plains Township police. The man is believed to be still armed and officers you should not approach him.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.