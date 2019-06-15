Annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Noxen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fundraiser in Wyoming County is not for the faint of heart.

The Rattlesnake Roundup draws thousands of people to the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds every year.

Hunters pay a fee to go out into the woods and catch the biggest snakes they can find. Whoever brings in the largest snake wins.

After the competition, the snakes are put back where they were found.

All the money raised is used to help purchase new firefighting gear.

The Rattlesnake Roundup continues Sunday.