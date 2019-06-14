Williamsport Crosscutters Opener vs State College

The Williamsport Crosscutters opened up another season in the NY-Penn League by hosting the State College Spikes in a game that was televised live on WNEP2. Cutters were wounded by seven errors in their 4-3 loss.
