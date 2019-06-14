Williams Valley vs DeBois Central Catholic softball

Emma Criswell drove in two runs with a double and tossed a shutout as Williams Valley defeated DuBois Central Catholic to win the 'A' softball Title by a 5-0 score. Williams Valley has two Golds and two Silvers the past four seasons in softball.
