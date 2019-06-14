The Moving Wall is a Moving Tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG FAIRGROUNDS -- A traveling tribute to those who lost their lives in Vietnam is now open for public viewing in Bloomsburg.

The Moving Wall is a smaller replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. It's been in other parts of our viewing area before, but this is the first time the wall is in Bloomsburg.

There are more than 58,000 names on the wall of the servicemen and women killed in combat in Vietnam.

The wall opened to the public Friday morning. The day started off with a ceremony led by Columbia County veterans groups.

After that, Gold Star families viewed the wall, some even traced the names of their loved ones.

There are nine men from Columbia County whose names are on the wall.

Vietnam veterans tell Newswatch 16 it means the world that the wall is here at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

"People need to know, remember all these people, great, great, great people. There are the names of the heroes," said Cary Rhodomoyer.

The Moving Wall has traveled around the country for more than 30 years. It will be open around the clock until Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.