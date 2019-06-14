Selinsgrove vs Beaver baseball

Selinsgrove won the State 'AAAA' baseball Title with a 7-4 win over Beaver. Blaise Zeiders pitching got the Seals off to a 7-1 lead and Selinsgrove held off a late Bobcats rally to win States.
