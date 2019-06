Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton are investigating a stabbing Friday morning.

It happened overnight on Myrtle Street in the city's Hill Section.

The home was surrounded by police tape as officers looked into the crime.

They say the victim, in this case, walked to a nearby hospital with stab wounds.

That unidentified person is expected to be okay.

There's no word from investigators on any arrests.