Portable Water Tanker Available for Residents of Nescopeck

NESCOPECK, Pa. — There’s an update to a water main break affecting customers in part of Luzerne County.

Crews are working in Nescopeck to build a cofferdam in order to make the necessary repairs.

A precautionary water boil advisory has been in effect since earlier this week.

Pennsylvania American Water has brought out a portable water tanker to the Sunoco on West Third Street.

Repairs are expected to be completed on Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.