Portable Water Tanker Available for Residents of Nescopeck

Posted 8:07 pm, June 14, 2019, by

NESCOPECK, Pa. — There’s an update to a water main break affecting customers in part of Luzerne County.

Crews are working in Nescopeck to build a cofferdam in order to make the necessary repairs.

A precautionary water boil advisory has been in effect since earlier this week.

Pennsylvania American Water has brought out a portable water tanker to the Sunoco on West Third Street.

Repairs are expected to be completed on Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.