Learning Lessons in the Garden

Posted 6:52 pm, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49PM, June 14, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- On a day too beautiful to be inside teachers from Bancroft Elementary took the lesson outdoors. A lesson that has been months in the making, a community garden.

Bancroft Elementary first graders got their hands dirty.

"We started, we got some composting worms, some red wigglers they're called, and we started making our own soil. So we would feed our own worms vegetables and plants," said Kristen Novak.

They also planted seeds and raised them into seedlings.

"When you plant a seed it starts as a seed then it starts to sprout and it gets bigger then it becomes a flower and here it will become a vegetable," said Drake Snedeker.

Now students are excited to see the literal fruits of their labor.

While the school year is almost over, the lesson doesn't stop here. Students will continue to learn about growing, harvesting and composting throughout the summer.

"We sent home a flyer to everyone in the entire school, asking for volunteers to take care of the garden over the summer. So we are getting responses back from parents about which days they would be willing to come in and water our garden and then everyone is able to come in and harvest the vegetables," said April Butler.

The Everhart Museum and other community partners helped teachers Kristen Novak and April Butler get the project off the ground and say next year they hope it will be even bigger.

"We're just excited about the kids getting to see the whole process of the plants growing, being able to harvest their vegetables, bring them home, learn how to cook them with their families. A community garden just brings about healthy, healthy relationships," said Novak.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.