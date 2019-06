Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A man was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting a woman with cerebral palsy.

Andrew Dula was a homecare worker at the time of the assault.

A jury found Dula guilty of institutional sexual assault and other related charges back in February.

Dula was sentenced to 9 to 19 years behind bars after the sexual assault in Luzerne County.