Destist Cleared on Tax Evasion Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A dentist in Luzerne County has been cleared of tax evasion charges.

A jury in federal court in Scranton found Dr. Charles Musto not guilty on two counts of filing false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors charged Musto, a dentist in Forty Fort, in 2016.

Investigators claimed Musto filed false returns in 2009, and accused him of using multiple bank accounts at multiple banks to conceal his income from his business and rental properties, hiding income from his accountant, and listing personal expenses as business expenditures.