Destist Cleared on Tax Evasion Charges

Posted 2:13 pm, June 14, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — A dentist in Luzerne County has been cleared of tax evasion charges.

A jury in federal court in Scranton found Dr. Charles Musto not guilty on two counts of filing false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors charged Musto, a dentist in Forty Fort, in 2016.

Investigators claimed Musto filed false returns in 2009, and accused him of using multiple bank accounts at multiple banks to conceal his income from his business and rental properties, hiding income from his accountant, and listing personal expenses as business expenditures.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.