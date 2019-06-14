Community Cleanup In Scranton Offers Prize Incentives
Protect the planet, get a prize! It’s the vibe surrounding a new waterway cleanup coming to Scranton later this month.
The event is being hosted by Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den inside The Marketplace At Steamtown in downtown Scranton.
Workers at the aquarium are putting out the call to register volunteers.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the cleanup activity which takes place Sunday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to Noon.
Organizers say the event will take place along Leggetts Creek just off West Parker Street in North Scranton. The goal is to remove trash and debris from the environment to help local flora and fauna.
HOW TO VOLUNTEER:
CLICK HERE to register.
THE PRIZES: (distributed after cleanup):
Participants 1 – 25 will receive a day pass to Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den
Participants 26 – 50 will receive a ticket to a Rail Riders game
Participants 51 – 75 will receive a ticket to a Rumble Ponies game
WHAT’S PROVIDED AT THE CLEANUP ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23:
- Disposable gloves
- Compostable trash bags
- Trash receptacle for disposal
WHAT TO BRING:
- Cloth or leather gloves
- Waterproof shoes
- A jacket if it gets cold
- If you plan on getting in the water you must have a life jacket
QUESTIONS?