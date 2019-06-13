Time To Play Ball In Billtown: Williamsport Crosscutters Gear Up For Opening Night

Posted 3:04 am, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03AM, June 13, 2019

Baseball is back in Williamsport.

The Williamsport Crosscutters minor league baseball team holds its home opener tomorrow, Friday, June 14.

The Crosscutters take on the State College Spikes at 7:05 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted this year’s season of activities from BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

If you can’t make the home opener but still want to watch all of the action, tune in to WNEP 2 Friday night to catch it LIVE.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m.  Newswatch 16’s Chase Senior is helping to call the play by play.

For tickets and more information on this season, head here!

