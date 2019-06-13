One Year Later, Businesses Slowly Recovering from Wilkes-Barre Township Tornado

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One business is cutting the ribbon on its new location one year after it was destroyed by a tornado.

Barnes & Noble and dozens of other business at the Arena Hub Plaza were destroyed by a tornado last year.

Businesses slowly came back to the area while others chose to rebuild elsewhere.

An EF-2 tornado ripped through businesses in Wilkes-Barre Township around 10 p.m. on June 13, 2018.

It took months for stores to get back on their feet.

One year later, Kurlancheek Home Furnishings celebrated its new store with a ribbon cutting in Forty Fort.

The furniture store on Mundy Street was destroyed by the tornado.

Kurlancheek set up a temporary location in Edwardsville

The store celebrated its opening on Welles Street in Forty Fort earlier this morning.

"My staff, we went through all of this together and they are here to see it finished and I feel like I am so happy. I am so happy to be home," said Ronne Kurlancheek.

