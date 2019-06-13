× New Orleans Woman Indicted on Charges After Allegedly Murdering Pottsville Businessman

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A grand jury has handed up an indictment against the woman accused of killing a Pottsville businessman in New Orleans.

Police say jeweler Patrick Murphy was stabbed to death in a hotel room back in late February.

They believe Murphy met Megan Hall and went into a hotel with her during Mardi Gras.

Witnesses say they heard a fight in the room.

Hall was spotted on surveillance video leaving alone.

Murphy’s body was found in the hotel later that day.

Hall is locked up on murder and robbery charges in Louisiana.