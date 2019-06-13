× Monroe County Woman Facing Murder Charges

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — About four years after a girl’s death in Monroe County a woman has been charged with third degree murder.

Investigators say Delilah Reader of Kunkletown was the sole caregiver of 10-month-old Angelina Tomas back in 2007 when the baby suffered a brain injury.

That injury, which Reader allegedly caused, resulted in developmental and physical disabilities along with a seizure disorder that caused the child’s death in 2015.