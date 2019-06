Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A longtime federal judge who served our part of Pennsylvania has died.

Former Federal Judge Edwin Kosik has passed away at the age of 94.

Kosik served as a Lackawanna County judge for nearly 20 years before being nominated to the U.S. District Court for the middle district of Pennsylvania in 1986.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Kosik retired back in 2017 for health reasons.