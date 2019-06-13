Hazleton Area vs Central Dauphin softball

After a three hour rain delay, Hazleton Area fell behind 3-0 after three innings in the State 'AAAAAA' softball Championship. The Lady Cougars scrapped a run off Central Dauphin in the 6th, then had the bases loaded with two outs in the final inning when the skies opened and another long rain delay kicked in. Rams got the final out for the 3-1 win.
