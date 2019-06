× Hazleton Area Graduation Postponed Due to Weather

HAZLETON, Pa. — The rainy weather has caused a school district to delay its graduation in Luzerne County.

Hazleton Area School District’s commencement ceremony at the high school has been postponed from Thursday, June 13, to Friday, June 14.

It’s set to start at 6 p.m.

According to the district’s website, graduating seniors should arrive by 5 p.m.