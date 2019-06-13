Fire Destroys Bar, Apartments in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire destroyed a business and two apartments in Wayne County.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at Backdraft Sports Bar & Grill on the Hamlin Highway.

The restaurant and bar had closed for the night.

Three employees were finishing up inside when they say they saw an orange glow outside the business in the patio area.

They tried to fight flames with a fire extinguisher but the blaze got out of control. It spread fast.

Fire crews say when they arrived moments after the call, the place was engulfed in flames.

"Water and good tactics, we had to get water flowing real quick. Wayne County communications center sent the first dispatch at 1:21. Dispatch was on the road at 1:28 and the first apparatus was on the road at 1:31, said Hamlin Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Price.

There are two apartments in the back of the bar. One person in each of those apartments managed to escape before the smoke and flames got too intense.

"When we got here our concern was anybody that may be in the building, but we were told by bystanders that everyone had evacuated the building. No one was inside," added Chief Price.

A backhoe was brought in to tear down the damaged building so crews can put out hot spots.

The owner of the bar says he's owned this place for seven months.

