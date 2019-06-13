Coming Soon: The Hatchet House

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Axe throwing has increased in popularity over the years and it's soon coming to Williamsport.

The Hatchet House will open this summer.

Axe throwing is a sport that's become popular in the last few years. You throw a sharp axe at a wooden target and try to hit the bullseye.

Marshall and Jennifer Winters of Williamsport have seen places like this pop up all over the country but none in Billtown.

"The first thing we did was take our boys, we have a 16 and an 11 year old, and we took them to try axe throwing. They loved it and we said we absolutely need this here in Williamsport.'

The Winters family decided to open The Hatchet House at the corner of Fourth and Market Streets. Crews are currently putting the finishing touches on the facility.

"Axeperts' will show you how to safely throw the axe and then we'll get out of your way and let you throw either one-handed or two-handed and we'll help you keep score," Winters said.

When finished, The Hatchet House will have seven throwing lanes and will cost $20 for adults and $15 for kids. The facility will be BYOB.

"It's birthday parties, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, and just a night out, couples date, anything," Jennifer Winters said.

The Hatchet House is open to people of all ages.

"So it's not just something for adults to go out and do, it's a family-friendly activity as well."

The Hatchet House is scheduled to open late June or early July.

