This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Tree Swallow Project

Posted 12:48 pm, June 12, 2019, by

Coming up this week on POL, we're heading to Columbia county to check in on how the tree swallow project being done by Bloomsburg University is doing.  These migratory birds have taken up residency in the boxes and are having babies of their own.  We'll take a look at the babies and even band some, plus we've got Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 on WNEP

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

