Look up! There‚Äôs a rainbow across the sky in the Scranton area.. and apparently a lot of other places too! pic.twitter.com/SisA4a6PfN — Jon Meyer (@JonMeyerWNEP) June 12, 2019

There was no rain on Wednesday, but people throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania reported seeing rainbows in the sky.

Some of them were circling the sun, while others were upside down rainbows between the sun and the horizon.

Rainbow sky in #Scranton today! @ally_gallo will break down this beautiful weather phenomenon tonight on Newswatch 16 at 5! @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/uf20B6dnpK — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) June 12, 2019

We got the photos through Facebook and Twitter from viewers in many different counties.

Rainbows were reported as far west as Pittsburgh and up into New York State.

A halo is a ring that forms around the sun or moon as the sun or moon light refracts off ice crystals in a thin veil of cirrus clouds. The halo is usually seen as a bright, white ring although sometimes it can have color. Taken this afternoon. https://t.co/KZgFWK3PMs #nywx #pawx pic.twitter.com/1lNSPFxNCO — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) June 12, 2019

The rainbows were formed by sunlight refracting off ice crystals in cirrus clouds.