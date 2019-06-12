State Flower Welcomes Summer On The Pennsylvania Road

Pennsylvania's state flower is now in bloom across our area and to experience the beauty of the Mountain Laurel, Jon Meyer went to a spot in the Poconos where you can see both the mountains and the laurel, in this week's stop On The Pennsylvania Road.
