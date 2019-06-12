Mother Pleads Guilty to Third-degree Murder of Son

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- A mother has admitted causing the death of her son in Luzerne County.

Andrea Vargas of West Hazleton pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Wednesday.

Back in 2011, her 5-month-old son Nazeiah Robles stopped breathing. Doctors determined the baby boy had been shaken and suffered fractures to his skull, arms, legs, and ribs.

Vargas was jailed in 2012 for aggravated assault and released from prison last year.

Her son remained in around-the-clock medical care until his death in January 2017.

An autopsy determined he died as a result of injuries suffered when he was a baby.

After pleading guilty, Vargas was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison minus about 7 1/2 years for time served.

