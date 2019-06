Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- State police are investigating the death of a man in Carbon County.

Troopers confirm a man in his 50s was found dead inside an apartment building in Nesquehoning on Wednesday.

Authorities blocked off Catawissa Street for much of the day while they investigated.

State police would not say how the man died, but they did say there is no threat to the community.