Local Couple Changing Honeymoon Plans Following Recent Events in Dominican Republic

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Since April, four American tourists died while staying in the Dominican Republic, and just this past Sunday, a Boston baseball legend was shot there.

The news has many travelers rethinking their vacation plans, including a bride and groom from Lackawanna County. Alyssa Novick from Old Forge and her fiancé Josh Olerud were planning on flying to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for their honeymoon, but because so many American tourists have died there recently, they've decided it'd be safer to go to St. Lucia in the Caribbean instead.

News that there are now four American tourists who have died after staying at resorts in the Dominican Republic has the couple worried. The most recent death was a 67-year-old man from California who died after drinking a scotch from the minibar. Novick says she just doesn't want to chance it.

"You just see those headlines and it makes you uncomfortable. One of the resorts that had a situation, one of my best friends just got back from her honeymoon. You think about that a little bit, and it's just not a situation you want to be in," said Novick.

Newswatch 16 spoke to workers at one travel agency in Lackawanna County, and they say they've only had one cancellation so far to the Dominican Republic. They are hoping there aren't any more.

The U.S. Department of State put out a travel advisory for Americans traveling to the Dominican Republic, saying you should exercise increased caution. To read the full advisory, click here.