Former Drama Director Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. -- A former drama director at two school districts in Bradford County is accused of child sex crimes.

Justin Shaw, 38, of Waverly, New York, was charged Tuesday.

Investigators say Shaw sexually assaulted one student and inappropriately touched another while working for the Athens and Sayre school districts in 2017 and 2018.

Several incidents happened at Shaw's performing arts academy in Athens and at his home in New York.

Shaw was charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and other related charges.