Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An earthquake reportedly shook central Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

The earthquake was centered in Mifflintown in Juniata County. That's about 45 miles northwest of Harrisburg. It's also near the Snyder County line.

3.4 magnitude Earthquake recorded near Mifflintown earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/oji9xFbJ9Z — WNEP Weather (@WNEPWeather) June 13, 2019

The earthquake measured 3.4 on the Richter scale.

There's no word on any injuries or damage.