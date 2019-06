× Crash Causes Traffic Backup on Interstate 81 North in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash is backing up traffic on a highway in Scranton.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the River Street exit (184) on Interstate 81 north.

This is just before the split going into Dunmore.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.