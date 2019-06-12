Chase Down Podcast: Kansas City Royals Draft Pick, Reggie Crawford

Reggie Crawford is the first player ever to be drafted out of North Schuylkill High School by a MLB team. He was drafted in the 37th round of the MLB Draft last week by the Kansas CIty Royals. The UConn commit was considered a hidden gem by scouts and discovered late in the recruiting process. He could have gone on to swim at the DI level, but his passion for baseball spoke to him. On the podcast, Reggie relives the moment he got the call that changed his life forever, his upbringing in a small coal town, his training regimen, outside interests, what he plans to do this summer and more.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>From the Coal Region to the pros. North Schuylkill’s Reggie Crawford gets drafted by the Royals. “The kids want to be Reggie.” <a href=”https://t.co/pEjorDlmqk”>pic.twitter.com/pEjorDlmqk</a></p>— Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Chase_Senior/status/1136782150500569091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 6, 2019</a></blockquote>

