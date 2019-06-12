Chase Down Podcast: Kansas City Royals Draft Pick, Reggie Crawford

Posted 9:50 am, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06AM, June 12, 2019

Reggie Crawford is the first player ever to be drafted out of North Schuylkill High School by a MLB team. He was drafted in the 37th round of the MLB Draft last week by the Kansas CIty Royals. The UConn commit was considered a hidden gem by scouts and discovered late in the recruiting process. He could have gone on to swim at the DI level, but his passion for baseball spoke to him. On the podcast, Reggie relives the moment he got the call that changed his life forever, his upbringing in a small coal town, his training regimen, outside interests, what he plans to do this summer and more.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>From the Coal Region to the pros. North Schuylkill’s Reggie Crawford gets drafted by the Royals. “The kids want to be Reggie.” <a href=”https://t.co/pEjorDlmqk”>pic.twitter.com/pEjorDlmqk</a></p>&mdash; Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Chase_Senior/status/1136782150500569091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 6, 2019</a></blockquote>
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.