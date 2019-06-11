State Police Investigating Flag Burning in Wayne County

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police want to find the person responsible for a flag burning over the weekend in Wayne County.
Troopers say someone set fire to an American flag draped on a fence at Western Wayne High School in South Canaan Township near Waymart.
According to investigators, a man driving a dark color vehicle with New York plates was seen next to the fence moments before the fire in Wayne County.
41.507666 -75.369243
Lisa Marshinski
Simple, you don’t like this country, get the F out.
whodathought6789
I prefer my freedom to burn it, since we are supposed to be a free country