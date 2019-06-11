Selinsgrove vs Hamburg

Selinsgrove played Hamburg in the State 'AAAA' baseball semifinals. Blaise Zeiders had an inside the park Home Run, while pitchers Logan Hile and Ryan Reich combined for the shutout in the Seals 3-0 win.
