× UPDATE: Driver that Hit Motorcycle and Fled Taken into Custody

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police have picked up the driver they believe hit and injured a motorcyclist on Interstate 81 Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to a busy construction zone along Interstate 81 north in Dunmore around 1 p.m. Witnesses said that a gray sedan switching lanes hit a motorcycle and drove off.

Those witnesses caught the car’s plate number and a description with enough information that troopers put it out on the police radio asking other departments to look out for the car.

Soon after, troopers swarmed the Big Lots parking lot just off the highway in Dunmore where a Ford Focus fitting the description was parked.

Late Tuesday afternoon, they took Michael Gray, 35, of Kittanning, Pa., into custody on suspicion of DUI.

The victim, Kevin Green, 46, of Scranton was taken to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Soon after the hit & run, State Troopers surrounded this empty Ford Focus parked at Big Lots in Dunmore. The car had damage and the plates matched a description from two witnesses of the hit & run. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/9KeEVV5vmK — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) June 11, 2019

“I was coming in for lunch, I was stopping here to get a drink, I saw all the state police pull in and they surrounded this Ford,” said Bill Hessmiller.

The troopers spent some time checking out a Ford Focus that matched the description. It had damage to the rear passenger side. Red pieces of plastic were missing matching pieces spotted at the scene of the crash.

Once Bill Hessmiller learned why the troopers were interested in the car, he worried for the motorcycle rider.

“I have a motorcycle myself and I know the biggest problem is watching out more for the other people than yourself. And you never know, for a coward to hit somebody and not stop to help somebody and just take off, leave them, not knowing what condition they are, they’re a coward.”