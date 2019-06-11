× Rattlesnake Roundup Raises Lifesaving Funds for Fire Department

The annual Rattlesnake Roundup is back this week in Wyoming County.

It’s been around since 1973.

The event runs Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the festivities that benefit the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company.

The money raised helps the fire department purchase lifesaving gear.

The four-day event involves a lot more than just snakes. There’s food, games, live music, activities for families, and more!

The big highlight is on Saturday and Sunday when hunters, licensed by the PA Fish and Boat Commission, catch snakes, measure them, and mark them according to where they were found before releasing them into the pen at the fairgrounds.

Educational talks on Saturday near the “snake pen” are also a big attraction.

Organizers say all snakes caught during the event are later returned unharmed to the spot in nature where they were found.

The roundup also tries to educate people on the benefits of snakes in nature.

EVENT TIMES:

On Thursday and Friday, the grounds open at 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the grounds open at 1 p.m. If you want to take part in the roundup, you can register at noon on Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $5.

For more information and schedule of activities, head here for the event’s Facebook page or contact the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company at (570) 298-2256, (570) 298-2420, and (570) 298-2331.

The Rattlesnake Roundup wraps up Sunday night with a fireworks display.